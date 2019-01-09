Dros rape accused to spend next 30 days in Weskoppies for psychiatric evaluation

ANC Women's League secretary general Meokgo Matuba has called on the country to start a dialogue on chemical castration following the court appearance of the Dros rape accused. WATCH

The Dros rape accused sits in the dock, trying to hide his face, at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. (PHOTO: Alex Mitchley, News24)

The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria will spend the next 30 days in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

This was confirmed by the State on Wednesday as the Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard that a bed had become available for the accused so that he could undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The accused stood in the dock, wearing a beige jersey, as Magistrate Ignatius du Preez explained that three psychiatrists and a psychologist would evaluate the accused, as per a previous court order.

Mental state

The evaluation is expected to determine the mental capacity of the accused and whether he could be held accountable.

During a previous court appearance, the accused's lawyer, Riaan Du Plessis, told the court that there was a need to explore the mental state of his client at the time of the alleged incident.

He added that the accused was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013 and had been using drugs since he was 14 years old.

READ: Dros rape case: Suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation

It was put on record that the accused had previously undergone rehabilitation for substance abuse.

"He also tried to commit suicide because of the severe depression of having bipolar," said Du Plessis.

State advocate Sanet Jacobson told the court that it was in the interests of justice for the accused to be referred to Weskoppies for psychiatric observation.

"[His] criminal capacity might be a relevant issue to pursue because a substance was found on him," said Jacobson.

Substance identified

News24 previously reported that the substance found on the accused at the time of his arrest had been identified as cocaine.

A reliable source told News24 that a forensic analysis of the substance revealed that it tested positive for cocaine and that the charge sheet had been completed to reflect that the accused was in possession of cocaine.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Substance found on Dros rape accused tested positive for cocaine

Furthermore, police have also tracked down a man who socialised with the accused at a restaurant on the day of the alleged incident, and a statement had been obtained from him.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to News24 that they had taken all the relevant statements from witnesses present that day.

In September last year, the accused was at the restaurant and allegedly followed the seven-year-old child to a bathroom and raped her.

A video, taken moments after the alleged incident, showed a man covered in blood and angry patrons berating him.

Since being arrested, the accused has not yet brought an application for his release on bail, nor has he pleaded to the charges.

He is expected to appear again in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on February 8.

*News24 has taken a decision not to identify the accused until he has pleaded in court as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act.

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in Section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question.

Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges.

Once the accused has pleaded to the charges, News24 will reveal his identity in accordance with the law.