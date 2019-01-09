 

Dros rape accused to spend next 30 days in Weskoppies for psychiatric evaluation

2019-01-09 11:04

Alex Mitchley

The Dros rape accused sits in the dock, trying to hide his face, at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. (PHOTO: Alex Mitchley, News24)

The Dros rape accused sits in the dock, trying to hide his face, at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. (PHOTO: Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'We need to talk about chemical castration' – ANCWL

2018-11-01 12:08

ANC Women's League secretary general Meokgo Matuba has called on the country to start a dialogue on chemical castration following the court appearance of the Dros rape accused. WATCH

The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria will spend the next 30 days in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

This was confirmed by the State on Wednesday as the Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard that a bed had become available for the accused so that he could undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The accused stood in the dock, wearing a beige jersey, as Magistrate Ignatius du Preez explained that three psychiatrists and a psychologist would evaluate the accused, as per a previous court order.

Mental state

The evaluation is expected to determine the mental capacity of the accused and whether he could be held accountable.

During a previous court appearance, the accused's lawyer, Riaan Du Plessis, told the court that there was a need to explore the mental state of his client at the time of the alleged incident.

He added that the accused was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013 and had been using drugs since he was 14 years old.

READ: Dros rape case: Suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation

It was put on record that the accused had previously undergone rehabilitation for substance abuse.

"He also tried to commit suicide because of the severe depression of having bipolar," said Du Plessis.

State advocate Sanet Jacobson told the court that it was in the interests of justice for the accused to be referred to Weskoppies for psychiatric observation.

"[His] criminal capacity might be a relevant issue to pursue because a substance was found on him," said Jacobson.

Substance identified

News24 previously reported that the substance found on the accused at the time of his arrest had been identified as cocaine.

A reliable source told News24 that a forensic analysis of the substance revealed that it tested positive for cocaine and that the charge sheet had been completed to reflect that the accused was in possession of cocaine.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Substance found on Dros rape accused tested positive for cocaine

Furthermore, police have also tracked down a man who socialised with the accused at a restaurant on the day of the alleged incident, and a statement had been obtained from him.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to News24 that they had taken all the relevant statements from witnesses present that day.

In September last year, the accused was at the restaurant and allegedly followed the seven-year-old child to a bathroom and raped her.

A video, taken moments after the alleged incident, showed a man covered in blood and angry patrons berating him.

Since being arrested, the accused has not yet brought an application for his release on bail, nor has he pleaded to the charges.

He is expected to appear again in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on February 8.

*News24 has taken a decision not to identify the accused until he has pleaded in court as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act.

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in Section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question.

Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges.

Once the accused has pleaded to the charges, News24 will reveal his identity in accordance with the law.

Read more on:    dros  |  pretoria  |  crime  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa pleased by Zuma's presence at ANC's 107th celebrations

26 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
Food Lover's Market temporarily closes Diepkloof store after rat videos spark public outcry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 8 2019-01-08 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 