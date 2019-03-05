 

#DrosRape: 20-year-old suspect back in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

2019-03-05 05:19

Canny Maphanga

Dros rape accused. (Newsw24, file)

The 20-year-old man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the men's toilet of a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Tshwane, in 2018 will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his last appearance, the court heard that he was fit to stand trial. This was after the accused spent a month at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital undergoing extensive evaluation.

The man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, was evaluated by a team of four experts including psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist, as per a court order made in 2018, News24 earlier reported.

The accused's lawyer, Riaan du Plessis, previously argued that there was a need to explore the mental state of his client at the time of the alleged incident as he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013.

Du Plessis further revealed that his client had been using drugs since the age of 14.

State advocate Sanet Jacobson previously submitted that "it was in the interests of justice" for the accused to be referred to Weskoppies for psychiatric observation.

"[His] criminal capacity might be a relevant issue to pursue because a substance was found on him," Jacobson argued.

News24 later revealed that this substance was CAT.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for the indictment.

*News24 has taken a decision not to identify the accused until he has pleaded in court as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act.

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question.

Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges.

Once the accused has pleaded to the charges, News24 will reveal his identity in accordance with the law.

