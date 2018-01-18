 

Drought levy likely to be dropped after massive outcry – De Lille

2018-01-18 15:25

James de Villiers

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addressed journalists at the Civic Centre on Thursday January 18 to set out the City’s latest plans for the ongoing drought. (Aletta Harrison/News24)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addressed journalists at the Civic Centre on Thursday January 18 to set out the City’s latest plans for the ongoing drought. (Aletta Harrison/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The controversial drought levy, or drought charge, proposed by the City of Cape Town will most likely be rejected at a council meeting on Friday, Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Thursday.

This, as detailed plans for the "eventuality" of the City’s Day Zero contingency plans will be released next week.

Under the proposed drought levy, some 52 510 Capetonians were set to temporarily pay a fixed rate of R150 a month to make up for the City’s R1.6bn loss in revenue from reduced water consumption.

At a press briefing at the Cape Town Civic Centre, De Lille said the drought charge had been "a tough lesson" for the City. 

AS IT HAPPENED: Cape Town CBD spared from #DayZero water shutdown

"It is likely to be dropped after [a] massive outcry from Capetonians that it was unfair," De Lille said. 

"We are now going to have to make deep cuts to important projects."

At the briefing, De Lille said the City would be moving to level 6B water restrictions from February 1, with a new target of 50 litres of water per person per day. 

The City’s previous target was 87 litres per person per day, which it said only 39% of residents currently adhere to. 

"The new daily collective consumption target is now 450 million litres per day," De Lille said. 

"This will be in place for 150 days, after which the City will reassess."

'Fundamental behaviour change'

The City’s previous target was 500 million litres per day, which the City has consistently been unable to reach since its introduction in July 2017. 

De Lille said, if Capetonians failed to save water, the city would most likely reach Day Zero in April. 

Day Zero is when the city’s taps run dry.

"Cape Town, this is the moment where we can bring about fundamental behaviour change that is needed to save us all from running out of water," De Lille said. 

She said that water supply to the Cape Town CBD and informal settlements would not be cut off on Day Zero.

Detailed Day Zero contingency plans would be released to the public next week. 

"The City will be demarking everyone’s local collection points from next week so that communities can begin preparing for that eventuality."

Her mayoral committee member for water, informal settlements and waste services, Xanthea Limberg, said the City’s council would, on Friday, vote to accept the City's proposals for Level 7 water restrictions which would come into effect on Day Zero.

Residents would continue to pay for water under the Level 7 water restrictions, Limberg said. 

Punitive tariff

At the council meeting, a punitive tariff would be considered for residents using more than 6 000 litres of water per day. They would possibly pay a punitive tariff six times that of the current level.

The size of a household would be taken into account when calculating the punitive tax, De Lille said. 

If residents used more than 50 000 litres, the punitive tariff would be increased sevenfold – from the current R2 888.81 to R20 619.57.


De Lille, who is at the centre of a series of corruption allegations, avoided a question on whether she would voluntarily hand over management of the City’s drought crisis to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and Limberg, as requested by the Democratic Alliance's federal executive on Sunday. 

De Lille told News24 on Monday that she would be "carrying on with all my work as usual". 

On Sunday, the DA's executive also asked its Federal Legal Commission to conclude investigations into De Lille by March. 

The commission is set to investigate, among other things, her role in bringing the party into disrepute and acting in a manner that was detrimental to internal co-operation in the party.

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  water  |  drought

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Accused in Siam Lee murder appears 'highly intelligent' - private investigator

2018-01-18 14:37

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 