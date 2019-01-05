Drown out divisive voices ahead of 2019 elections – Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has urged South African's to drown out divisive voices when voting during the upcoming 2019 General Elections.

He was speaking during the party’s Western Cape Registration Rally in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town together with Western Cape premier candidate, Alan Winde.

Maimane said that other political parties would try to steer the conversation away from facts.

"Those without a plan and a credible track record will try to turn regular South Africans into enemies of each other. They will try to find scapegoats for their failures. They will use inflammatory and divisive language, creating a false 'us' and 'them'."

He called on South Africans not to be "fooled by such talk".

"When it comes to choosing a government, there is only one question that matters: Will it improve the lives of ordinary South Africans, and particularly the poor and the vulnerable? Everything else is just noise and distraction."

Maimane said the Western Cape government was evidence of the work the opposition party had done, and would focus their pitch on the economy, jobs and safer communities.

"Over the past ten years the DA has transformed the Western Cape from the broken, dysfunctional province we inherited from the ANC into one that leads all other provinces in every single measure of good governance."

He touted Winde as a humble man whose primary goal was service delivery.

"Alan Winde is not a man who likes to boast. He doesn’t need to. His results do the talking. As Minister of Economic Opportunities he spearheaded this province’s drive for investment, growth and job creation. Today the Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa."

He claimed that more than half the jobs created in SA in 2019 came from the province.

Community protection

Maimane said policing was also a priority for the DA saying the party would professionalise the police force by appointing skilled and qualified leadership.

"Our plan also involves rigorous testing and assessment of all police recruits, as well as more practical training and simulated learning at police academies. It involves regular firearm testing, crowd control training, as well as mentorship for all detectives."

He said their plan would address under-staffing by increasing the number of operational SAPS members from 194 000 to 250 000 in our first term of office and then boosting these numbers with a strong reservist force.

"We will fill all specialist positions and we will build a team of crime intelligence analysts and detectives. We will bring back all the specialised units and we will move more officers from their desks into communities."

The final registration weekend is on January 26 and 27. The elections will take place some time in May, with a date yet to called by President Cyril Ramaphosa.