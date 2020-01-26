Drugs worth millions found in possession of suspects in Cape Town

SAPS found found 79 dagga plants, oil and drug paraphernalia. (Photo supplied by the South African Police Service)

Police in Cape Town have arrested several suspects over the weekend for being in possession of drugs worth millions.

On Friday, three suspects were arrested after they found in possession of over 60 mandrax tablets that were hidden behind a steering wheel.

This after Western Cape Provincial Organised Crime detectives and Vredendal police followed on information received about drugs that were being transported and distributed.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, cops stopped and searched a vehicle which was occupied by two suspects and found the drugs hidden behind the steering wheel.

Rwexana said following preliminary investigations, police continued their search to another address where they found more drugs and arrested a third suspect.

The suspects, aged 24, 27 and 34 are expected to appear in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of dealing in drugs.

Detectives from Cape Town Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics also acted on information at an address in Kleinmond where they found a hydroponic laboratory with equipment and 140 dagga plants worth over R252 000.

Rwexana said three men were arrested during that search. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, another search at a storage facility in Table View on Saturday led to over 23 400 mandrax drugs and "swazi gold" dagga estimated at around R1.2m.

A 35-year-old was arrested during the search and a Nissan NP200 was confiscated.

"In an unrelated matter, members attached to Operation Lockdown acted on information about drug dealing in the Mfuleni area.

"The members approached three suspects and caught them with mandax tablets and crystal meth worth a substantial amount. The suspects aged 27, 31 and 35 will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court [on Monday]," said Rwexana.