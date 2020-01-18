 

Drugs worth R62 000 found in ceiling of Cape Town home

2020-01-18 15:05

Nicole McCain

Drugs worth R62000 were found in a Hanover Park home. (Supplied).

Cape Town Metro Police have arrested a woman after drugs worth R62 000 were found in the ceiling of her Hanover Park home.

Officers from the Rental Stock Unit, along with members from the Philippi SAPS, executed a search warrant at a home in Donigel Court in Hanover Park on Friday.

The owner of the property gave the officers permission to search the place, but officers noticed she was nervous. The woman denied there were any illegal substances inside the house when asked.

An officer searched the ceiling in the living room and pulled out a bag which contained parcels of dagga.

The officer further inspected the ceiling and found more drugs, including 804 heroin straws, a 153-gram bag of heroin powder, 470 Mandrax tablets, five packets of tik, a 48-gram bag of tik, six parcels of dagga and 60 dagga stoppe.

The 53-year-old woman, on seeing the police's discovery, resisted arrest and tried to destroy some of the evidence by grabbing a bag of heroin and dispersing the powder.

She was arrested for dealing in drugs, resisting arrest and defeating the ends of justice.


