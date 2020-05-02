'Drunk' driver crashes into 2 cops checking lockdown regulation compliance, killing both

Two police officers were killed by the allegedly drunk driver of a light delivery vehicle, while they were inspecting a truck on the side of the road for lockdown regulation compliance in the Free State on Friday night.

The two officers were on duty on Friday night and inspected the truck on the R594 road, according to a statement from the office of national police commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole.

The driver of a light delivery vehicle, who was allegedly heavily under the influence of alcohol, crashed into them. They were wearing reflective jackets at the time, the statement indicated.

The incident occurred at around 20:15.

The driver of the light delivery vehicle was arrested and is likely to face charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and the contravention of the regulations under the Disaster Management Act for failing to stay home during the lockdown.

Sitole called for speedy justice.

"The untimely passing of our two colleagues is indeed a bitter pill to swallow," he said in the statement.

"We trust that the man allegedly responsible for their deaths and who is currently behind bars, will be served with a deserving punishment if convicted."