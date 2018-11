A suspected drunk driver who ran over and killed a woman was seen throwing empty liquor bottles from his car before running away.

The woman was killed after she was run over on the south-bound lane of the R102 near King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday, Arrive Alive said in a statement.

Reaction Unit SA Tongaat Operations Centre received a call from a member of public requesting assistance for a pedestrian who was seriously injured after she was run over by the driver of a Peugeot Partner.

Reaction officers and medics were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival found the woman lying on the left lane bleeding excessively from her injuries. She showed no signs of life and was declared dead, the statement read.

"The driver of the Peugeot Partner abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

"According to a witness, the man was seen throwing empty alcohol bottles from the vehicle after the accident. He then informed onlookers that he was going to get help but failed to return. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol."

Police are investigating.