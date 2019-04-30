 

'Drunk' hospital admissions clerk suspended for drinking beer while on duty

2019-04-30 10:21

Correspondent

The 'drunk' admissions clerk. (Screen grab)

The 'drunk' admissions clerk. (Screen grab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An admissions clerk who appeared drunk in a video taken at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth has reportedly been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

According to Herald Live, public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo's spokesperson Mava Scott said the employee would be issued with disciplinary charges on Tuesday.

Last week, a man and his wife who arrived at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone Hospital casualty division in the early hours of Thursday morning were received by a man drinking a quart of beer who appeared to be intoxicated, Netwerk24 reported.

The wife, who prefers to remain anonymous, said her husband collapsed at their home in Port Elizabeth around 01:00 on Thursday. She then rushed him to hospital. 

"This man with the beer was the first point of contact at casualty where patients are admitted. He was behind the service counter, but incapable of doing anything. He was still drinking his beer right there," she said. 

According to the woman, a file has to be opened before a patient can be examined by a doctor.

'Can't open a file'

"There I was, with my husband unconscious in a wheelchair, and standing between me and the doctors is a man who can't even open a file."  

Moments later, a doctor arrived, seemingly to complain about a previous patient's file.

The woman then told the doctor that her husband required urgent medical attention. The doctor assisted her husband, while a nurse took over the paperwork.

"What would have happened if my husband had to wait any longer? I was afraid he would die there. 

"The doctors and nurses were very helpful. Now this one guy [at reception] is tarnishing the whole hospital's image." 

According to Times Live, Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) Eastern Cape deputy chair Thembisile Nogampula said the organisation was liaising directly with the health MEC Helen Sauls-August on this matter and she assured them that it would be dealt with.

'Very disturbing'

"It is very disturbing to watch the video. An official like that hampers the human right to health," Nogampula reportedly said.

"How could a man who was that drunk be let into the hospital? We wonder how many other incidents were reported involving this man.

"He should be dismissed with immediate effect," he argued.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    tac  |  port elizabeth  |  service delivery  |  healthcare
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Popular snake catcher dies in car crash

2019-04-30 09:08

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Over R118 000 jackpot goes to four players 2019-04-29 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 