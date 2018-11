An intoxicated 22-year-old man was killed while attempting to cross the south-bound lane of the R102 at the Trade Centre offramp in Phoenix, Durban, on Tuesday night.

"At approximately 20:31, members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by passing motorists reporting the accident," the emergency service said on its Facebook page.

"Upon arrival, the pedestrian was found lying in the centre of the offramp. He had sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene.

"The deceased was identified by family who arrived at the scene a short while after the accident had occurred.

"According to his family, he was under the influence of alcohol when he left his home in Greenbury, Phoenix.

"The deceased was expected to visit friends in Cornubia when he was run over by a VW Golf."

The driver of the VW Golf was not injured in the accident.





KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter