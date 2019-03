ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte denied knowledge of the payment of millions of rands to the ANC's top six, which former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Continuing his explosive testimony before the commission on Thursday, Agrizzi said he was aware that between R8m and R12m was given to the ANC's top six.

The ANC indicated that it intended to apply to the commission to cross-examine Agrizzi.

Campaigning in the Western Cape on Friday, Duarte, who has been a member of the top six since 2012, said she was not aware of such payments.

A Western Cape ANC statement quoted her as saying: "I'm not aware of any of what Mr Agrizzi is saying and therefore it must be tested. That's why we have asked to cross-examine him. This is about the integrity of people and it's wrong for people to step out into a commission of inquiry and simply say things without corroborating it."

She pointed out that Agrizzi was unable to provide facts when commission chairperson, Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo asked.

"The reason he was unable to do so is there are no facts. Mr Agrizzi has every right to go to the Zondo commission and we have every right go there and cross-examine him. We will do so."