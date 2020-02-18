Dudu Myeni's son allegedly used Mr X's bank account to send money to her, Zondo commission hears

Thalente Myeni outside the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on February 17, 2020 in Johannesburg. (Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

The commission of inquiry into state capture has heard that Dudu Myeni's son, Thalente, used the business bank account of a witness who is testifying in-camera to send money to his mother.

Myeni's corporation, Premier Attraction 1 016 CC, sent three payments in excess of R3m to Mr X's company, iSibonelo.

A payment of R1m was paid on October 24, 2015, just over R1m was paid on December 11, 2015 and another R1m was paid on February 2, 2016.

Thalente Myeni told the commission on Monday he could not recall which services merited the payments, News24 reported.

Mr X told the Zondo commission that when he initially saw the first payment of R1m in his account with the payment description "PA", he did not know who it was from.

He then instructed the commission's investigators to find out who the company in question was.

"The commission's investigators did the work and then came back to tell me that it was Premier Attraction 1016," he testified.

"I eventually learnt through investigators that the partner in Premier [Attraction 1016] is Thalente Myeni," he added.

When probed by evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr on whether he knew who Thalente Myeni was, he explained that "he was a child who grew up in front of me" and it was "Dudu Myeni's son".

He further clarified that at the time of these payments, he had no business dealings with Thalente Myeni or the corporation he owned, Premier Attraction 1016 CC.

What happened to the three payments?

When Mr X received the first payment of R1m in October 2015, he allegedly received an instruction from Dudu Myeni to make withdrawals for her.

"I think she instructed me telephonically, I went to apply for the withdrawal from the bank.

"Most of the time, I would take the money to Dudu Myeni's home. At the time, she used to live in two homes. Both houses had offices so I would go to the office – hide it and not inform the domestic worker, but I would inform Dudu," he explained.

Mr X clarified that at the time he was "very close" to Myeni and therefore had access to her homes.

The witness is expected to deal with the last two payments following the lunch adjournment.

The commission is currently placing a spotlight on the alleged looting of Mhlathuze Water at a time when Dudu Myeni served as chairperson.

The inquiry continues.

