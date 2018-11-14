 

Duduzane Zuma annoyed over Jonas' state capture cross-examination delay

2018-11-14 14:41

Kyle Cowan

Dudzane Zuma. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Dudzane Zuma. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It is regrettable that Duduzane Zuma travelled from Dubai to South Africa to attend the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, only to be sent packing again.

This is according to inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, after Zuma's advocate Piet Louw SC, lodged a formal grievance over the "embarrassment" and inconvenience caused.

LIVE: 'I'm not running away' - Manyi demands to be heard today at #StateCaptureCommission

It emerged that the commission failed to notify Zuma's legal team that the cross-examination of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas had been postponed.

Jonas filed a postponement application "a week ago", Louw said and his client should have been notified.

Zondo previously granted Zuma's application to cross-examine Jonas over his testimony that he had taken him to a meeting at the Gupta family's Saxonwold compound.

Pregnant wife

Jonas claimed that it was there that he was offered cash and the position of finance minister.

Louw again raised the issue that Zuma's wife, Shanice, was "heavily pregnant" and as a result, he would not be able to attend the commission on the new date for Jonas' cross-examination. It is set down for November 26.

In July, during an appearance in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, his legal team again cited the "substantially pregnant" Shanice as a reason why he should be granted bail and be allowed to travel to Dubai.

Zuma, the son of the former president, has been charged with corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to the alleged R600m offer made to Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta in his presence.

He was released on R100 000 bail at the time.

News24 understands that Zuma will welcome his first child with Shanice in the next few weeks.

"While one appreciates that people have lives to run... one must balance that against the challenge that would arise if the commission would in any way run on the basis that every witness must appear on a date that suits him or her," Zondo said in granting Jonas' postponement.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'He was a true hero of Hout Bay' - tributes pour in for paraglider who died in Llandudno

2018-11-14 14:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Mzwanele Manyi takes the stand at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Lakeside 15:26 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 15:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 13 2018-11-13 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 