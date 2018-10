Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, is expected back in the dock of the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday for culpable homicide.

At his last appearance in August, the case was postponed to allow the defence time to study the docket. The former president attended court that day to support his son.

Prior to that, in July, the case was also postponed for the disclosure of inquest proceedings and the content of the docket.

Duduzane faces two charges of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving relating to a car crash on February 1, 2014 on the M1 highway in Gauteng.

On the day, he was driving his Porsche when it rear-ended a minibus taxi resulting in the death of Zimbabwean national, Phumzile Dube.

Another passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba, who was injured in the accident, died in hospital a few weeks later.

In July 2014, the State declined to prosecute, saying there was insufficient evidence.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later changed its mind and summoned Duduzane to court.

News24 reported in August that NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said [they] were committed to finalise the matter as soon as possible. Mjonondwane said they hoped that there were no further delays in the case.