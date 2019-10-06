 

Duduzane Zuma set to appear before state capture inquiry

2019-10-06 12:49

Canny Maphanga

Duduzane Zuma at his culpable homicide trial in Randburg. (Gallo Images/Alon Skuy)

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, is on Monday expected to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

His testimony before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to start at 10:00, the commission's spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

This comes after Duduzane Zuma confirmed in a letter in September last year – through his lawyers – that he was ready to testify in relation to a statement submitted to the commission by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas had claimed that Duduzane drove him to the Guptas' Saxonwold home, where he was allegedly offered a R600m bribe and the position of finance minister, just before then-minister Nhlanhla Nene was removed, News24 reported.

The 35-year-old businessman was charged with corruption by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the alleged role he played, but the charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg, in January.

"Not all prosecutors could decide that they'd want to wait for the state capture inquiry to conclude before prosecuting. But in this case, the prosecutors deemed it necessary to wait for that case," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said at the time.

Duduzane has also previously dismissed Jonas' claims in an affidavit to the Zondo commission, citing that he met with Jonas because there were rumours that Jonas claimed businessman Fana Hlongwane had blackmailed him, News24 reported.

"When these rumours started to surface, Mr Hlongwane, in discussion with me, decided to set up a meeting with Mr Jonas in an attempt to clear it up. I met Jonas for the first time at Hyatt Hotel (in Rosebank) as arranged via telephone [discussion]/SMS exchanges between us."

Duduzane said the meeting moved to the Gupta residence and that Jonas did not object, express any reservations or display any discomfort about having the meeting there at any stage.

He said there were no discussions at that meeting about the removal of the finance minister at the time.

Duduzane was also implicated by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor when she claimed that during a flight to China, it was Duduzane who introduced her to Rajesh Gupta, Hlongwane and another unknown man of Indian descent, News24 reported.

She later – through her lawyers – amended this version and admitted to incorrectly identifying the man as Hlongwane.

Duduzane has made headlines for his apparent links to the infamous Gupta family and their various businesses.

