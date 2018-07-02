 

Duduzane Zuma summoned to court for culpable homicide

2018-07-02 19:22

Christina Pitt

Duduzane Zuma. (File, Gallo Images)

Duduzane Zuma. (File, Gallo Images)

Although Duduzane Zuma - son of South Africa's former president - received a summons to appear in court for culpable homicide, only his lawyer knows his whereabouts.

The lawyer Gary Mazaham, confirmed to News24 that Zuma received a summons to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 on two charges of culpable homicide. However, he added that Zuma "would like to" attend his late brother's funeral.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of the former president and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.

Mazaham was unable to give any information about his client's whereabouts.

The charges relate to a car accident that occurred in February 2014 when Zuma rear-ended a taxi, after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1, north of Johannesburg.

Phumzile Dube was killed instantly while three others were injured.

A second woman, Jeanette Mashaba, died a couple of weeks later. However, during the inquest, it was found that her death was not a result of the accident and that she died in hospital of natural causes.

In July 2014, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Zuma and cited insufficient evidence. This was made public and the media reported on it.

READ: NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide

The NPA decided not to prosecute Zuma in August 2015 even though Magistrate Lalitha Chetty found prima facie evidence that his negligent actions had caused Dube's death.

Lobby group AfriForum gave the NPA an ultimatum at the end of last year to either prosecute Duduzane or release a nolle prosequi certificate (required for a private prosecution), which would allow former NPA prosecutor Gerrie Nel, known as the "Pit Bull", to prosecute him.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams decided to prosecute the former president's son for culpable homicide in April.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that Zuma had been summoned. He has been given until the end of March to make representations to say why he should not be prosecuted.

