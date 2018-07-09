Duduzane Zuma to appear in court on Monday

Duduzane Zuma will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday, his lawyer confirmed over the weekend.

"Yes, he will be [appearing]," lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Sunday.

City Press reported that he was set to be charged with corruption - apparently in connection with the role he allegedly played in an incident where former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has said there was an attempt to bribe him at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in 2015.

According to the newspaper, sources from the Hawks had revealed Zuma would be charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Zuma has apparently been overseas since February; however, his brother, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died recently of lupus and Duduzane came to attend his funeral.

According to City Press, Duduzane Zuma was seen at the funeral service, held at Rhema Church in Randburg on Saturday.

Previously, News24 reported that Duduzane Zuma was briefly detained at the OR Tambo International Airport after landing there on Thursday evening.

After his identity was confirmed by Hawks officers, he was released.

Furthermore, earlier this month, Duduzane Zuma received a summons to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 on two charges of culpable homicide.

The charges related to a car crash in February 2014 during which he rear-ended a taxi after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1, north of Johannesburg.

One woman died instantly and three others were injured.

