The Randburg Magistrate's Court has dismissed an application to have a culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma discharged.

Zuma's lawyers brought the application for dismissal after the State concluded its case on Wednesday.

The State had called six witnesses since the trial got under way on Tuesday.

Zuma, who is the son of former president Jacob Zuma, initially faced two charges of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving relating to a car crash which occurred on February 1, 2014, on the M1 highway in Gauteng.

On the day, he was driving his Porsche when it crashed into the side of a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Zimbabwean national Phumzile Dube.

However, at the start of the proceedings on Tuesday, prosecutor Yusuf Baba indicated that one culpable homicide charge would be withdrawn.

Though Nanki Jeanette Mashaba, who was injured in the accident, died in hospital several weeks later, her death was as a result of a pre-existing condition and not the accident, Baba said.

Zuma's lawyers argued on Wednesday there was no evidence presented to the court showing he had been driving negligently.

"Where is the evidence that the bizarre accident was caused by the driver of the Porsche?" asked advocate Mike Hellens, SC, on behalf of Zuma.