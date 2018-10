Duduzane Zuma during an appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of culpable homicide in August 2018. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

The culpable homicide case against former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma has been postponed yet again at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The case was postponed to January 24 for pre-trial where Zuma faces two charges of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving.

The businessman, 34, is facing charges of culpable homicide relating to an accident in February 2014, when Zuma crashed into a taxi after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1 north of Johannesburg, News24 earlier reported.

In July 2014, the State withdrew charges due to "insufficient evidence", but later decided to reinstate the charges after lobby group AfriForum announced its intention to privately prosecute Zuma.

Read: AfriForum to announce private prosecution of 'well-known leader of a political party'

The incident resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The case was previously postponed in August to allow the defence time to study the docket and prior to that, was also postponed in July for the disclosure of inquest proceedings and the content of the docket.

Also read: Duduzane Zuma case postponed as BLF, AfriForum clash outside court

Zuma was supported by his father and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama at his brief appearance.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwana previously said that the State was committed to finalising the matter, hoping that there would be no further delays, News24 reported.

Zuma has denied any wrongdoing in the charges against him.