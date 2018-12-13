Due process will ensure accountability of those who have done wrong – Ramaphosa

Due process of law will make sure that there is accountability for those found guilty of malfeasance, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala in an exclusive interview, he told a caller who asked why no one has been sent to jail despite years of corruption that "all these things will happen in due time".

"I have always said that those who have done wrong must accept that [they] must be accountable. And accountability means there must be consequences. [They] must know there will be a comeback," he said.

"The obvious thing we need to do is follow due process. I am strong on process and believe that when you follow it you are able to have the best outcome, which is unquestionable, which everybody knows they can accept and subscribe to. So if we are a country governed by the rule of law, that's what we should do."

Ramaphosa explained that recommendations would be made at the end of the commission into state capture, but that, simultaneously, "those in charge of the criminal justice system are following everything that's been done and are busy with their own investigations".

"I know we are impatient. I know we want to see everything having happened yesterday but all things will happen at the right time. That is what we should have confidence in. This time around we should not fear that those who have done wrong will just get away with whatever wrong they have done. Due process of the law will make sure that there is accountability."

On developments at the embattled SABC, Ramaphosa said the situation was being "dealt with".

The Portfolio Committee on Communications this week asked for nominations to fill eight vacant posts. In recent weeks, four board members resigned – Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, deputy chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and John Mattison. This after the committee failed to fill four other vacant posts this year.

Presidency 'draining'

When asked about possible ANC interference at the public broadcaster, Ramaphosa vehemently denied this.

"I refute this as both the president of the republic and as the president of the ANC. What we want to see is a strong SABC, well-functioning and well-resourced. There is no way I could countenance the total shambles of the SABC."

Ramaphosa during the interview admitted being president was harder, difficult and more time consuming than he thought it would be.

"It just drains you and draws every ounce of energy out of you. But one does it for the service of the people of one's country."

He, however, said he was proud of the team he worked with, saying his members of Cabinet were all his choice – even Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini, who was doing a "fantastic job" and raising the bar in terms of how the country should start dealing with gender-based violence.

Gwala pointed out that it seemed Dlamini was untouchable, despite the Constitutional Court ruling that she should be held personally liable for 20% of the costs of the litigation in the social grants matter and that the National Prosecuting Authority should determine whether she should be prosecuted for perjury.

Ramaphosa responded that he had "not seen any flames".

He said he had on Thursday signed an affidavit as part of court papers after "a party" had taken him to court challenging his decision not to dismiss her.

News24 last month reported that Ramaphosa had filed a notice to oppose the DA's court bid to have Dlamini axed.

"The matter will be heard in court. I would like the arguments to be articulated and ventilated there. The judges will decide if the approach is the best or not."