 

Due process will ensure accountability of those who have done wrong – Ramaphosa

2018-12-13 22:14

Tammy Petersen

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Due process of law will make sure that there is accountability for those found guilty of malfeasance, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Thursday.

Speaking to Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala in an exclusive interview, he told a caller who asked why no one has been sent to jail despite years of corruption that "all these things will happen in due time".

"I have always said that those who have done wrong must accept that [they] must be accountable. And accountability means there must be consequences. [They] must know there will be a comeback," he said.

"The obvious thing we need to do is follow due process. I am strong on process and believe that when you follow it you are able to have the best outcome, which is unquestionable, which everybody knows they can accept and subscribe to. So if we are a country governed by the rule of law, that's what we should do."

READ: Ramaphosa: Growing black anger about 'lackadaisical' whites with power

Ramaphosa explained that recommendations would be made at the end of the commission into state capture, but that, simultaneously, "those in charge of the criminal justice system are following everything that's been done and are busy with their own investigations".

"I know we are impatient. I know we want to see everything having happened yesterday but all things will happen at the right time. That is what we should have confidence in. This time around we should not fear that those who have done wrong will just get away with whatever wrong they have done. Due process of the law will make sure that there is accountability."

On developments at the embattled SABC, Ramaphosa said the situation was being "dealt with".

The Portfolio Committee on Communications this week asked for nominations to fill eight vacant posts. In recent weeks, four board members resigned – Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, deputy chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and John Mattison. This after the committee failed to fill four other vacant posts this year.

Presidency 'draining'

When asked about possible ANC interference at the public broadcaster, Ramaphosa vehemently denied this.

"I refute this as both the president of the republic and as the president of the ANC. What we want to see is a strong SABC, well-functioning and well-resourced. There is no way I could countenance the total shambles of the SABC."

Ramaphosa during the interview admitted being president was harder, difficult and more time consuming than he thought it would be.

"It just drains you and draws every ounce of energy out of you. But one does it for the service of the people of one's country."

He, however, said he was proud of the team he worked with, saying his members of Cabinet were all his choice – even Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini, who was doing a "fantastic job" and raising the bar in terms of how the country should start dealing with gender-based violence.

Gwala pointed out that it seemed Dlamini was untouchable, despite the Constitutional Court ruling that she should be held personally liable for 20% of the costs of the litigation in the social grants matter and that the National Prosecuting Authority should determine whether she should be prosecuted for perjury.

Ramaphosa responded that he had "not seen any flames".

He said he had on Thursday signed an affidavit as part of court papers after "a party" had taken him to court challenging his decision not to dismiss her.

News24 last month reported that Ramaphosa had filed a notice to oppose the DA's court bid to have Dlamini axed.

"The matter will be heard in court. I would like the arguments to be articulated and ventilated there. The judges will decide if the approach is the best or not."

Read more on:    anc  |  sabc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  xolani gwala
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Eastern Cape farmers, cattle march to municipality offices demanding grazing land

2018-12-13 21:51

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'That children are being trained to do this is horrible' - Spur handbag theft victim speaks out
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 