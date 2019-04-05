 

Dukwana? Nothing explosive there – Magashule says ahead of state capture inquiry hearing

2019-04-05 08:47

Tshidi Madia

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule. (File, Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule's one-time ally and former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana hasn't even taken the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry yet but Magashule is already dismissing what he is going to say.

Dukwana previously alleged that Magashule introduced him to the controversial Gupta family who are accused of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to loot the state. They are also accused of controlling members of the executive and operations at state-owned enterprises.

The former MEC claimed Magashule took him to the Guptas' home under the pretence that they were going to attend a fundraising for their office. Instead, he was told that he needed to sign a letter agreeing to put the Guptas in charge of a construction project.

However, in an exclusive interview with eNCA on Thursday, Magashule did not appear concerned about what Dukwana will divulge.

"Dukwana, what is explosive? Nothing explosive there," Magashule said when the news reporter asked him to comment ahead of Dukwana's testimony.

"You'll know all about him in due time," the ANC secretary general continued.

Read more: Ace took Bloem mayor to meet his 'partner' Atul Gupta twice in Saxonwold

He also dismissed similar claims by Thabo Manyoni, who was his former deputy in the ANC in the province.

Manyoni, who was also the mayor of Mangaung, has made claims about Magashule's relationship with the brothers since 2018, insisting he was also removed as mayor of Mangaung because he wouldn't agree to work with the family as Magashule had requested.

"Thabo Manyoni is a non-factor," Magashule said in the television interview.

"Me talking to Atul? I have never done so. That's why I am saying wait for court and let the matters come out there," he said.

Magashule has threatened to take all the claims to court as well as journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, who penned a book titled: Gangster state: Unravelling Ace Magashule's net of capture.

"I am going to a court of law and I want people to come to a court of law. There is a difference between a commission and a court of law," said Magashule.

