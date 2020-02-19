 

Duo nabbed in Upington with R1.5m worth of dagga allegedly smuggled from Lesotho

2020-02-19 18:50

Ntwaagae Seleka

iStock

iStock

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly smuggling dagga from Lesotho into South Africa.

The duo, aged 31 and 34, were arrested on Wednesday morning outside Upington in the Northern Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said members of the Upington Crime Prevention and Crime Intelligence units followed up on information about a vehicle suspected of containing drugs travelling on the N1 freeway, 30km outside Upington.

"The vehicle was travelling from Lesotho to Upington when police pulled it over. The vehicle eventually stopped close to the Leerkrans area and both occupants fled into the veld. Police members pursued the suspects on foot and minutes later they were arrested.

"The police recovered 200kg of dagga, with an estimated street value of about R1.5m, stashed inside the car. The vehicle was confiscated as it was utilised in the commission of a crime," said Kock.

The suspects are expected in court soon and face charges of being in possession of dagga.

