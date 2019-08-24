 

Duo wanted in three provinces arrested in Karoo

2019-08-24 16:18

Tammy Petersen

Officers search the vehicle in which four illegal guns were found. (Supplied, SAPS)

Officers search the vehicle in which four illegal guns were found. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A pair wanted for a number of crimes in Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West were arrested with four illegal guns and ammunition in a search during a routine patrol in Laingsburg in the Western Cape.

The suspects, aged 33 and 35, were in a Gauteng-registered vehicle in the Karoo town when they were spotted by the local police on patrol, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

“Upon searching the vehicle, three firearms whose serial numbers were filed off, one other firearm whose lawful owner is deceased, 21 9mm rounds of ammunition and three revolver rounds of ammunition were discovered,” she said.

The two are expected in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of guns and ammunition.

Western Cape acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi commended Laingsburg police who “prevented  dangerous criminals from committing other serious crimes”.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former IEC commissioner Terry Tselane launches election management service

2019-08-24 12:26

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two lucky winners scoop Daily Lotto 2019-08-23 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 