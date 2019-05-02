 

Durban businessman sues journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh for R10m over Gangster State revelations

2019-05-02 09:43

Kyle Cowan

Gangster State, by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Gangster State, by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh is facing a R10m defamation suit from Durban-based businessman Vikash Narsai over revelations in his book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.

News24 has seen a copy of the court papers. Narsai is claiming R5m in damages for himself and R5m his company, Nexor 312.

The papers were filed on April 15.

According to Myburgh’s book, Narsai was involved in a R220m housing project near the Free State town of Vrede.

"A band of politically connected contractors were appointed to build 1 000 houses for some of Vrede’s poorest inhabitants, yet five years after the project began, less than 200 houses were finished," Myburgh’s wrote in Chapter 16.

Myburgh also details allegations that former president Jacob Zuma was paid a R2m "thank-you fee".

Narsai claims in court papers that the publisher of the book, Penguin Random House Publishers, had previously refused to concede that the entire chapter and sections relating to Narsai were defamatory, and had further refused to remove the chapter from the book.

"The plaintiffs [Nexor 312 and Narsai] have a reasonable apprehension that the defendants [Penguin and Myburgh] will continue in their actions in publishing and distributing the book (with the chapter therein contained),"the papers read.

Narsai in the main objects to the fact that the chapter paints a picture that he and his company were part of corrupt activities, paid bribes to secure the tender, unlawfully obtained work outside a tender process through a corrupt relationship with government officials and he and his company were involved in a scheme to siphon public funds away from the housing project.

In the papers, he describes the contents of the book as false and defamatory insofar as it concerns him.

Myburgh would not comment on the matter.

"We are defending the matter through our attorneys but prefer not to comment on the merits since it is now the subject of a legal dispute," he said.

Penguin also said it could not comment on the merits of the suit at this stage. 

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    vikash narsai  |  pieter-louis myburgh  |  gangster state
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'It's rubbish!' Man destroys DStv dish in support of 'Uncle' Steve Hofmeyr and Afrikaans

2019-05-02 09:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: May Day bonus for three players 2019-05-01 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 