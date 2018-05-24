 

Durban child rapist confesses to crimes, awaits his fate

2018-05-24 17:54

Tania Broughton, correspondent

(iStock)

After initially pleading not guilty, a Bluff man on Thursday confessed to twice raping a six-year-old girl and to creating and possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Wayne Parkes, 47, is now facing a sentence of life imprisonment.

He was arrested in 2016, along with two other men, for the alleged involvement in a child pornography ring. He was charged with rape and for creating and possessing 3 288 images of naked children, and of children performing sexual acts with adults and other children.

He denied all the charges, and attempted to have the evidence against him thrown out by challenging the admissibility of evidence obtained from a search of his home and the seizure of two cellphones and a SIM card.

READ: Rape allegation against creche worker withdrawn because 2-year-old child 'too young to testify'

He claimed this was done without a search warrant or his permission.

After his bid failed, he conceded to those charges, but continued to deny the rape charges until the investigating officer located the child, who had moved to the Eastern Cape, and brought her to court.

The child, who lived in the neighbourhood, is believed to feature in some of the images.

She was spared having to testify when Parkes indicated, through his attorney Mzo Tengwa, that he would admit to everything. As Tengwa read out the statement to Durban Regional Court Magistrate Karen Moopenar, Parks appeared to wipe tears from his eyes.

Moopenar asked him to confirm that he was making all the admissions, after which she formally placed them on the record.

Child pornography

Prosecutor Jerome Gnanapragas handed in the child’s birth certificate, proving she was six at the time of the rapes in 2016.

He also handed in a doctor’s report which detailed evidence of the rapes.

Gnanapragas said he and Tengwa had viewed all the images and had agreed that they constituted child pornography.

He asked the magistrate to adjourn and do the same, and then place her views on record.

It is expected that once she has done this, she will give a judgment, and sentencing proceedings will begin.

The matter was adjourned until Friday.

Parkes and his co-accused are being tried separately. They were arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit after one of them visited a website that was being monitored by the US Department of Homeland Security.

When police raided his home, he revealed the involvement of the others, and then Parke’s home was raided and the stash of images was discovered.

Police recognised one of the children in the pictures as being from the neighbourhood. A statement was taken and the allegations of rape and sexual assault emerged.

