 

Durban cop killed while checking up on car with flicking hazards

2019-04-21 21:47

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Durban police constable was shot dead on Sunday while approaching a parked vehicle with its hazard lights on, a statement said. 

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the constable was patrolling with a colleagues on the M19 which runs between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown on Sunday afternoon. 

When they saw the parked vehicle with its hazards on they decided to stop and investigate.

"As the constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and fatally wounded the constable," he said.

READ: Farm shooting: Probe into killings of man dressed as cop, farm manager

"The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station where he [is] currently detained on a charge of murder," said Naidoo.

The circumstances of the killing are "vague" but a team of investigators from the Hawks are on the case.

The constable was a member of the Sydenham Crime Prevention Unit. 

Naidoo conveyed condolence from the National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, to the officer's family, relatives and friends.

"I have also tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant [Nhlanhla] General Mkhwanazi to ensure that this case be investigated thoroughly", said Sitole.

The officer's name is being withheld until his next of kin are informed. 

Rescue Care Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said the police officer was shot several times in the upper body and was declared dead on the scene.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Deep loss and heart break as KZN church collapse victims named

2019-04-21 21:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner scores R191 000! 52 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 