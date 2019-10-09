 

Durban dad accused of strangling his 4 kids now faces rape charge, court hears

2019-10-09 13:32

Kaveel Singh

Sibusiso Mpungose during a previous court appearance. (Screenshot)

A 44-year-old Durban father, who is accused of killing four of his children, appeared stoic and calm in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, this despite an additional charge of rape being added to his case.

The rape charge was joined to the case this week, and is unrelated to the murder of the four children.

The father, who has not yet pleaded to the rape charge, appeared confused about his legal representative during proceedings.

"My family said a private lawyer would be here. If he is not here, I will have to use Legal Aid," he told the court.

An additional charge of rape was added last week with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saying the incident allegedly occurred mere days before he allegedly took the life his children.

Politicians in full force

The F-Court room was full of drama prior to proceedings getting under way with the DA, EFF, ANC, ACDP and the IFP among those jostling for a front row seat to the matter.

Police had to exercise crowd control as people pushed and shoved one another to muscle their way into proceedings.

The father is accused of hanging his three small children and 16-year-old stepdaughter in Durban.

Also read: Durban siblings who were hanged 'murdered by a person who is supposed to protect them' - MEC

He previously indicated he will not be applying for his release on bail.

Following proceedings, political parties again took centre stage outside the courthouse with singing and protesting of abuse against women and children.

News24 previously reported that the man had allegedly sent their 10-year-old back and forth to the tuckshop to buy snacks, so he would have time to murder his four and six-year-old children, according to their mother.

The three youngest children were hung using clothing. He allegedly attempted to hang the fourth away from the family home but failed and instead strangled her.

The matter was postponed for further investigation until Thursday, November 7.

