Durban dad's murder of 4 children 'unimaginable', 'horrendous' - judge hands down 4 life terms

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has described the murder of four Pinetown children by their father, Sibusiso Mpungose, as "unimaginable".

Mpungose was sentenced to four life terms on Wednesday.

He had pleaded guilty to killing Kuhlekonke, 4, Khwezi, 6, Siphesihle, 10, and 17-year-old step-daughter Ayakha Jiyane on September 3, in Wyebank, Pinetown.

In sentencing Mpungose, Judge Sharmaine Balton said the crimes he had committed were atrocious.

"It is unimaginable that a father who is described as a loving caring father by his wife could have committed these offences," she said.

The judge added that the photographs of the dead children at the crime scenes were horrendous.

Mpungose had said in his plea that he killed his wife because he believed she was cheating on him.

News24 previously reported that the man had allegedly sent their 10-year-old back and forth to the tuckshop to buy snacks, so he would have time to murder his children, according to their mother, Xoli.

The three youngest children were hanged using clothing. He allegedly attempted to hang the fourth away from the family home, but failed and strangled her instead.

In September, Xoli described in painful detail how she had discovered her children hanged.

"In one child's room, he hung them on a burglar bar on the window, with the belt from their night gown. In my room as well, he hung the other one," she said.