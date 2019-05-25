 

Durban driver dies after knocking down two children

2019-05-25 16:11

Jenna Etheridge

A Durban man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and knocked down two children near Dube Village on Saturday.

The accident happened on the M25 near Ohlange around 08:30, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Paramedics could do nothing for the driver and he was declared dead. 

The boys, aged six and eight, sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Jamieson said it was not yet clear what led to the collision. Authorities were investigating.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
