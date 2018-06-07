School girl attack: Durban pupil scared to go to school after assault

A shocking video of a school girl being assaulted was recently circulated on social media. YOU spoke to the mother of the girl in the video, Jenny Scott*, from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Since the incident last week, 16-year-old Jenny, who’s a pupil at George Campbell School of Technology, has been afraid to go back to school.

Her mother Jo-Ann* told YOU it was upsetting to see her daughter being assaulted.

"The bullying hasn’t been going on for long. This was the first incident of its kind in which Jenny had been the target," Jo-Ann says.

'Blows started raining down'

Jo-Ann says the incident started when another girl – who’s under-aged and therefore can’t be named – accused Jenny of spreading gossip about her.

"Jenny was still trying to explain it hadn’t been her [who’d gossiped], when the blows started raining down," Jo-Ann says.

The video shows several pupils watching as Jenny is assaulted. No one intervenes. "It was terrible to see. Everyone’s watching as my child’s being assaulted."

Jo-Ann says Jenny hasn’t been back to school since the incident.

"She’s starting her exams on Friday and will go in for that. I’ll wait for her while she sits her exam. She won’t be sitting her exam in the same room with the other kids," Jo-Ann says.

Disciplinary process underway

The school has said it’s started a disciplinary process with the girl who allegedly assaulted Jenny.

"We have to follow protocol. Once the investigation has concluded, the education department will have the final say about what happens to the pupil," says W.S. Roy, the vice-principal.

Jo-Ann says she’ll have to find Jenny another school after the exams. "She’s simply too scared there."

YOU sister publication Netwerk24 reports the school has been in the news before – when three pupils caused chaos after accusing a teacher of racism.

*Names changed