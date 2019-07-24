 

Durban 'highway rapist': Anger as sentencing is postponed

2019-07-24 15:11

Kaveel Singh

A group of demonstrators outside Pinetown Magistrate's Court calling for maximum sentence for the Durban "highway rapist".

A group of demonstrators outside Pinetown Magistrate's Court calling for maximum sentence for the Durban "highway rapist". (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There was visible disappointment and anger in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after the long-awaited sentencing of the Durban "highway rapist" was postponed.

Many of the victims and relatives expressed frustration after the court heard that the sentencing could only take place on August 30, as presiding Magistrate Bilkish Asmal had fallen ill.

"I feel very bad after hearing this news… this person was meant to be sentenced, he should have been sentenced today. We can't keep coming back for his case. It gets postponed over and over again. This postponement today really has us angry," said the mother of one victim who did not want to be named.

Wearing a grey shirt and tattered black pants, an emotionless Moses Mavila impatiently stood in the dock.

Upon hearing the matter would be postponed, Mavila also appeared to be visibly upset while communicating with his lawyer.

'Little or no support from state institutions'

Mavila pleaded guilty to more than 60 cases of robbery and rape earlier this year.

He made headlines after raping and assaulting at least 30 women between 2016 and 2019. He would lure his victims with the promise of work.

Most of his victims were raped along secluded areas of the M19 highway in the western part of the city.

The DA's KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson on social development, Elma Rabe, who attended proceedings, said the sentencing was meant to bring closure for "the brave women who have come forward and reported these heinous crimes".

"Instead, there is a delay, allegedly as a result of the magistrate being on leave. Regrettably this means that they will have to wait even longer to see justice served."

She said that a woman was raped every hour in the province.

"To make matters worse, victims of such traumatic events are also often left to fend for themselves, with little or no support from state institutions."

Rabe said she would ask Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza to work closely with the province’s community safety department. She called for more resources to be provided for rape victims.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Armed robbers hijack Joburg man, force him to withdraw R19K

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400k goes to one player 2019-07-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 