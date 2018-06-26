 

Durban man accused of setting alight his father's employee back in the dock

2018-06-26 16:04

Mxolisi Mngadi

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Durban man accused of attempted murder, after he allegedly set alight his father's employee, briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dustin Govender, allegedly set alight Zinhle Mchunu on May 21 in his father's garage in Durban.

Magistrate Thembinkosi Ngema postponed the case to August 3 for further investigation.

READ: Durban man accused of setting alight his father's employee out on bail

Govender, 28, is out on R7 000 bail.

Govender allegedly poured liquid, which smelt like petrol, at Mchunu's feet and told her he would burn her.

He then allegedly took out his lighter and threw it at the liquid on the floor, resulting in her leg catching fire.

Mchunu, who was not in court when Govender appeared, previously told News24 that her skin peeled and that she couldn't walk.

She said Govender offered to take her to a doctor after the incident.

A pharmacist gave her painkillers and attempted to treat the wound.

She was later admitted to Addington Hospital, where she stayed for a week. Mchunu is also expected to visit her doctor again at the end of the month.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drivers arrested after chaos breaks out in front of Cape Town traffic department

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Your 6 most pressing NHI questions answered
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 