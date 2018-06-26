Durban man accused of setting alight his father's employee back in the dock

What To Read Next

A Durban man accused of attempted murder, after he allegedly set alight his father's employee, briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dustin Govender, allegedly set alight Zinhle Mchunu on May 21 in his father's garage in Durban.

Magistrate Thembinkosi Ngema postponed the case to August 3 for further investigation.

Govender, 28, is out on R7 000 bail.

Govender allegedly poured liquid, which smelt like petrol, at Mchunu's feet and told her he would burn her.

He then allegedly took out his lighter and threw it at the liquid on the floor, resulting in her leg catching fire.

Mchunu, who was not in court when Govender appeared, previously told News24 that her skin peeled and that she couldn't walk.

She said Govender offered to take her to a doctor after the incident.

A pharmacist gave her painkillers and attempted to treat the wound.

She was later admitted to Addington Hospital, where she stayed for a week. Mchunu is also expected to visit her doctor again at the end of the month.

