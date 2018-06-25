 

Durban man accused of setting alight his father's employee out on bail

2018-06-25 19:26

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

A Durban man, who allegedly set alight his father's employee, is expected back in the dock on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 on Monday that Dustin Govender, 28, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was released on R7 000 bail and the case was postponed for further investigation.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

The incident occurred at Govender's father's garage in Durban on May 21, where Zinhle Mchunu works as a cleaner.

He allegedly poured liquid, which smelt like petrol, at her feet and told her he would burn her.

He then allegedly took out his lighter and threw it at the liquid on the floor, resulting in Mchunu's leg catching fire.

"I was wearing a sock. My skin peeled. I can't walk and can't put my foot down," Mchunu previously told News24.

Mchunu added that Govender offered to take her to a doctor after the incident.

A pharmacist gave her painkillers and attempted to treat the wound.

She was later admitted to Addington Hospital, where she stayed for a week. Mchunu is also expected to visit her doctor again at the end of the month.

She is currently walking with the aid of crutches and is in her mother's care in Newlands.

Mchunu said she wanted the law to take its course.

