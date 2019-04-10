Durban man dies after being electrocuted, and then knocked down by car

A Durban man has died after he was electrocuted and then knocked down by a car, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man had been working on overhead wires near Bluff Road in the Bluff area.

"He sustained an electrocution and had fallen down below. He stumbled across the roadway and was unfortunately knocked down by a vehicle."

Jamieson said paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but could not revive him.

"All necessary roleplayers are on scene to investigate further," he said.