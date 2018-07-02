 

Durban man goes on shooting spree before turning gun on himself

2018-07-02 18:34

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Umlazi police are investigating an incident involving a man who went on a shooting spree in broad daylight near the busy Umlazi Plaza on Sunday.

Police said the man, Sdimi Ngwane, randomly opened fire at a busy intersection in the township's V Section before turning the gun on himself.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 on Monday that Ngwane could have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. 

In a 1.52-minute-long video - seemingly recorded on a cellphone - that has since gone viral on social media, Ngwane can be seen shooting in different directions while carrying a bottle of alcohol in his hand. His white VW Golf 1 is parked in the middle of the road at a traffic light.

He is seen ordering a motorist to turn around, while carrying the firearm in his right hand and the bottle of alcohol in his left. He then turns around and jumps on the top of his car's bonnet before quickly climbing down. He then goes around his car and starts shooting in another direction.

While all the drama unfolds, some motorists who notice the shooting turn around, while onlookers remain on the scene and watch.

Ngwane then turns the gun to his head and shoots himself.

Zwane said eThekwini Metro police went to the scene.

"No one has come forward to report that they were injured during the shooting," he said.

Read more on:    crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Rain, snow hit Western Cape, Siya Kolisi up for top award; and see Priyanka Chopra going 'gaga' over Nick Jonas

2018-07-02 18:19

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Baby dies, scores homeless after Imizamo Yethu fire
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 