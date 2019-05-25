Durban man killed after wall he was working on collapsed

The scene on South Coast Road in Montclair, Durban where a wall a man was working on collapsed. (Supplied)

A Durban man has been killed after a wall collapsed onto him on Friday.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the man believed to be aged around 30s was working on the wall in South Coast Road in Montclair when it fell on top of him at around 14:00.

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived at the scene they found that the man's coworkers had already freed him.

"He was assessed by Advanced Life Support Paramedics. However he had sustained major head injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do, and he was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

Jamieson said South African Police Services were also on scene conducting investigations.

On Thursday News24 reported that one person died and another was injured in Johannesburg when a truck drove into a wall resulting in it collapsing on two pedestrians.

