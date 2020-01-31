 

Durban man pulls knife from stomach before firing paintball gun at paramedics

2020-01-31 09:25

Riaan Grobler

The paintball gun a patient used to shoot at paramedics.

The paintball gun a patient used to shoot at paramedics. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two ER24 paramedics were lucky to have escaped with no injuries when a patient opened fire at them and their vehicle in Glenwood, Durban, on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 17:00, paramedics arrived at a residential property in Glenwood following a dispatch call for a 43-year-old man with a knife embedded in his stomach.

Upon arrival at the property, a woman and her daughter opened the gate for the paramedics. They were escorted to the kitchen where they found the man with a large knife in his stomach. According to the paramedics on the scene, the man pulled the knife out of his stomach and started to threaten them. They immediately called for further assistance.

Moments later the man produced a paintball marker and started firing solid ammunition at the paramedics and their vehicle.

READ | 10 Durban schoolchildren hospitalised after seemingly inhaling pepper spray

Multiple rounds damaged windows on the side of the ambulance. Fortunately, the paramedics were able to find shelter behind the vehicle and were not hit by any of the rounds.

Police and further resources arrived on the scene and the man later calmed down. However, he refused to be treated and only wanted be transported to the hospital. Another ER24 ambulance transported the man under police guard to a nearby hospital. 

A case will be opened at the Umbilo police station. Police officers on the scene seized the paintball marker and other objects.

Read more on:    er24  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng pupil arrested in connection with viral bullying video

2020-01-31 08:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Coal kills' - activists ask big business to forget profits and put environment first
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Ottery 09:49 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Muizenberg 09:47 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday 2020-01-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 