Durban mom who allegedly abandoned baby in stormwater drain granted bail

The hole that was chiselled into a drain to extricate the newborn baby.

The Durban mother who allegedly abandoned her baby in a stormwater drain was granted R5 000 bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Dressed in a grey jacket and blue jeans, the 32-year-old – who cannot legally be named because the baby is a minor – was told that she would no longer have access to the baby, or her 15-year-old and 9-year-old children.

While she has been charged with attempted murder, there was strong family support for her in the public gallery.

Magistrate Ravi Pillay ruled that the woman should remain in the custody of the warrant officer who arrested her. The officer is said to be her relative and played an instrumental role in her arrest.

READ: Durban mother faces attempted murder charge for abandoning 'miracle' baby

The bail conditions also called for the unemployed mother to refrain from contacting any State witnesses.

Speaking on her behalf, lawyer Jacques Botha said that pre and post-natal depression would be a factor in the matter.

"I am not a medical professional, but I think from the facts, it will feature strongly."

The matter returns to Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on April 8.

The baby girl, dubbed a "miracle child", was saved after emergency services conducted a mammoth three-hour rescue from a storm drain pipe.

ALSO READ: KZN stormwater drain baby a 'wake-up call' for family planning - MEC

This was after the child's cries were heard around 07:30 on Monday, February 11, on the corner of Barracuda Road and Herring Way in Newlands East.

Soon after her rescue, the baby was taken to Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital, where she was treated.

On arrival, she was said to have been in good health.

"She has been awake, responsive and crying. Her glucose and sugar levels are good. She is stable enough for [a] transfer to base hospital so the social aspect can be sorted," Dr Timothy Hardcastle told journalists at the hospital shortly after the child's rescue.

On arrival at the hospital, it was said that the biggest challenge was her low temperature.