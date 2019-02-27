 

Durban mom who allegedly abandoned baby in stormwater drain granted bail

2019-02-27 13:31

Kaveel Singh

The hole that was chiselled into a drain to extricate the newborn baby.

The hole that was chiselled into a drain to extricate the newborn baby.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Durban mother who allegedly abandoned her baby in a stormwater drain was granted R5 000 bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Dressed in a grey jacket and blue jeans, the 32-year-old – who cannot legally be named because the baby is a minor – was told that she would no longer have access to the baby, or her 15-year-old and 9-year-old children.

While she has been charged with attempted murder, there was strong family support for her in the public gallery.

Magistrate Ravi Pillay ruled that the woman should remain in the custody of the warrant officer who arrested her. The officer is said to be her relative and played an instrumental role in her arrest.

READ: Durban mother faces attempted murder charge for abandoning 'miracle' baby

The bail conditions also called for the unemployed mother to refrain from contacting any State witnesses.

Speaking on her behalf, lawyer Jacques Botha said that pre and post-natal depression would be a factor in the matter.

"I am not a medical professional, but I think from the facts, it will feature strongly."

The matter returns to Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on April 8.

The baby girl, dubbed a "miracle child", was saved after emergency services conducted a mammoth three-hour rescue from a storm drain pipe.

ALSO READ: KZN stormwater drain baby a 'wake-up call' for family planning - MEC

This was after the child's cries were heard around 07:30 on Monday, February 11, on the corner of Barracuda Road and Herring Way in Newlands East.

Soon after her rescue, the baby was taken to Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital, where she was treated.

On arrival, she was said to have been in good health.

"She has been awake, responsive and crying. Her glucose and sugar levels are good. She is stable enough for [a] transfer to base hospital so the social aspect can be sorted," Dr Timothy Hardcastle told journalists at the hospital shortly after the child's rescue.

On arrival at the hospital, it was said that the biggest challenge was her low temperature.

Read more on:    durban  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspected swindler arrested after being on the run for almost 3 years

2019-02-27 13:25

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry - Glencore CEO on the stand
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, February 26 2019-02-26 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 