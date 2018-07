What To Read Next

A Chatsworth mosque caught fire on Wednesday morning and police are investigating whether foul play was involved.

The bomb unit is also on the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the fire took place at Masjid-e-Mukhtar.

"It is apparently the roof of the storage room, [which holds] cleaning equipment and detergents, that caught fire. We are still investigating foul play," Mbhele added.



She said the fire has been extinguished.

Police are speaking to the Moulana at Musjid-e-Mukhtar mosque where assailants apparently set the place of worship alight. A passing taxi saw the fire, alerted the community who put out the blaze @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/NtjRKfv1tO — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 25, 2018

This is a developing story.