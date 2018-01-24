 

Durban mother who faked abduction of one-month-old baby sentenced to five years

2018-01-24 13:51

Tania Broughton, Correspondent

Durban - A woman who faked the abduction of her one-month-old baby in a hoax hijacking was sentenced to five years by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, can be considered suitable for correctional supervision after serving 10 months in jail, the court found.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the little girl, who is now 11 months old, was removed from her after her arrest in March 2017 and placed in "crisis care", but in December a Children's Court magistrate ordered that the child be returned to her under supervision.

The mother, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and making a false report, was parked outside a shopping centre in Greyville, Durban, when she raised the alarm about the "abduction" of the baby.

She gave several interviews to the media, including a radio interview, pleading with whoever took her child to please return her safely.

She later admitted that she had planned the abduction and that the baby had been taken by her biological father.

The mother told social workers that she had had a brief affair. When the child was born, questions were raised by her husband and extended family members about its features.

More to follow.

Read more on:    durban  |  abductions  |  crime

