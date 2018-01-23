Durban mother who faked baby's abduction in court for sentencing

Durban – The Durban mother who faked her own baby's "abduction" in what she claimed was a botched hijacking – sparking a massive manhunt which only ended when she came clean about her role in the supposed crime – has been reunited with the child.

This emerged on Tuesday during sentencing proceedings before Durban Regional Court Magistrate Anand Maharaj who will have to decide whether or not to send the 37-year-old primary school teacher and mother of four to jail.

News24 cannot name the mother to protect the identity of the child.

Her little girl, who is now 11-months-old, was removed from her after her arrest in March 2017 and placed in "crisis care", in December a Children's Court magistrate ordered that the child be returned to her under supervision.

The mother, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and making a false report, was parked outside a shopping centre in Greyville, Durban, when she raised the alarm about the "abduction" of the baby, then only one-month-old.

She gave several interviews to the media, including a radio interview, pleading with whoever took her child to please return her safely.

She later admitted that she had planned the abduction and the child had been taken by its biological father.

She told social workers that she had had a brief affair. When the child was born questions were raised by her husband and extended family about its features.

She then staged the abduction so the child could live with the family of the biological father.

In an interview with social worker Thembelihle Shange, she said she always intended to keep in contact with the child.

Husband believes wife 'made a mistake'

"I wanted to create the impression that the child had been kidnapped and I would not have to continuously lie about the biological father," she said.

While she claimed that she had gone to the police two days later when she "realised she could no longer keep up with the plan and handle the situation," it was suggested by prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay that this was not true and she had only admitted to the crime after police questioned her for hours.

Earlier this week her husband testified that he believed she had "made a mistake".

He said she had nothing to fear and he did not believe she was "under pressure" at the time.

Social workers said he loved the baby unconditionally.

Sentencing proceedings are continuing.

The biological father has also been arrested and made another brief court appearance on Monday. His matter is expected to be set down for trial next month.

