 

Durban mother who faked baby's abduction in court for sentencing

2018-01-23 17:42

Tania Broughton

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The Durban mother who faked her own baby's "abduction" in what she claimed was a botched hijacking – sparking a massive manhunt which only ended when she came clean about her role in the supposed crime – has been reunited with the child.

This emerged on Tuesday during sentencing proceedings before Durban Regional Court Magistrate Anand Maharaj who will have to decide whether or not to send the 37-year-old primary school teacher and mother of four to jail.

READ: Massive search on for hijacked one-month-old girl

News24 cannot name the mother to protect the identity of the child.

Her little girl, who is now 11-months-old, was removed from her after her arrest in March 2017 and placed in "crisis care", in December a Children's Court magistrate ordered that the child be returned to her under supervision.

The mother, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice and making a false report, was parked outside a shopping centre in Greyville, Durban, when she raised the alarm about the "abduction" of the baby, then only one-month-old.

She gave several interviews to the media, including a radio interview, pleading with whoever took her child to please return her safely.

She later admitted that she had planned the abduction and the child had been taken by its biological father.

She told social workers that she had had a brief affair. When the child was born questions were raised by her husband and extended family about its features.

She then staged the abduction so the child could live with the family of the biological father.

In an interview with social worker Thembelihle Shange, she said she always intended to keep in contact with the child.

Husband believes wife 'made a mistake'

"I wanted to create the impression that the child had been kidnapped and I would not have to continuously lie about the biological father," she said.

While she claimed that she had gone to the police two days later when she "realised she could no longer keep up with the plan and handle the situation," it was suggested by prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay that this was not true and she had only admitted to the crime after police questioned her for hours.

Earlier this week her husband testified that he believed she had "made a mistake".

He said she had nothing to fear and he did not believe she was "under pressure" at the time.

Social workers said he loved the baby unconditionally.

Sentencing proceedings are continuing.

The biological father has also been arrested and made another brief court appearance on Monday. His matter is expected to be set down for trial next month.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Edward Zuma hate speech case 'not complex' - magistrate

2018-01-23 17:09

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 