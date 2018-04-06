 

Durban motorist found guilty of killing 2 cyclists

2018-04-06 13:08

Tania Broughton

The car which had smashed into the cyclists. (Photos supplied by Garrith Jamieson, Rescuecare)

The car which had smashed into the cyclists. (Photos supplied by Garrith Jamieson, Rescuecare)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Motorist Omesh Ramnarain has been found guilty of culpable homicide for the deaths of two cyclists who he crashed into - throwing their bodies and bikes into the air - on the M4 leading out of Durban in February 2016.

Pending sentence next month, Durban Regional Court Magistrate Anand Maharaj extended Ramnarain's bail of R10 000, on condition that he hand over his driver's licence, which he did shortly after judgment was handed down on Friday.

Ramnarain had left a nightclub at about 05:00 and, according to witnesses, was travelling at high speed when he crashed into Jarred Dwyer and Richard da Silva, who were at the back of a group of cyclists on a recreational ride.

ALSO READ: Motorist in court for Durban cyclists' death gives his version to court

The State alleges that he had been drunk at the time. He claims he had only had four Hunters Golds and was not under the influence of alcohol.

While several witnesses testified that they had smelled alcohol on his breath, a blood sample was taken more than two hours after the legal time limit, and Maharaj acquitted him on the charge of driving under the influence.

Ramnarain’s version was that he had been driving at 100km/h, behind another vehicle which blocked his view, when it suddenly swerved on to an off-ramp. Moments later, he heard a thud, his windscreen shattered, and then another thud.

He said he had not seen the cyclists at all.

It was suggested that a rock, found on the passenger side of his vehicle, may have been thrown at his car, causing the accident.

READ: I was not drunk - motorist charged with killing two cyclists

But this was rejected by Maharaj.

"It is highly improbable that the moment the other car took the glide-off, a rock was thrown at you. You did not report this to anyone at the scene, nor to the police," he said.

"It is even more improbable, given the distance from the impact to the overhead bridge."

'His version cannot be true'

In spite of suggestions, during cross-examination of the State’s witnesses by defence advocate Murray Pitman, that the cyclists had been travelling in the slow lane, the magistrate ruled that the collision had taken place in the emergency lane.

"His version cannot be true. I find that he was negligent, acted unlawfully and did not keep a proper look-out," he said.

With regards to the removal of the driver's licence as a condition of the extension of bail, Pitman consented, but said "the issue can be dealt with properly" during sentencing proceedings.

Ramnarain spent about 10 minutes in the cells below court while his family located the licence.

Pre-sentencing reports will be handed in when the matter is next before the court on May 25.

Prosecutor Herman Mouton is expected to ask that Ramnarain be imprisoned, while the defence will argue for a non-custodial sentence based on the fact that he was not found to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

Relatives of Dwyer and Da Silva, who have been at court on every occasion, declined to comment yesterday.

They asked for privacy and said they would speak after sentencing.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

They will regret reinstating these charges - Zuma

2018-04-06 12:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Trevor Manuel calls on Magashule to account for Winnie's Brandfort house money
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Project Manager

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R710 000.00 - R970 000.00 Per Year

Data Scientist

Cape Town
MPC Recruitment Group (CPT)
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Warehouse and Distribution Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R700 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 