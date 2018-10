A 70-year-old woman has sustained a head injury after she was involved in an armed robbery and assaulted by four men in Durban North.

It is alleged by Kyle van Reenen from Marshall Security Company, who was on site shortly after the incident occurred, that the woman might’ve been followed by the four suspects from Mackeurtan Avenue where she runs her jewellery boutique a few blocks away from her home.

"She works and owns a small jewellery store just around the corner from her home… we suspect that she was followed after closing up the store. As she arrived in her driveway she was accosted by four men armed with hand guns," explained Van Reenen before adding: "they smashed the window to her vehicle, demanding her handbag and belongings".

The woman was then assaulted with a fire arm on the head and the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle with her handbag which had some of her personal belongings.

"One of the four suspects also fired a shot into the ground. It wasn’t aimed at the victim," continued Van Reenen.

Spokesperson for Netcare 911 Crisis Medical Shawn Herbst who treated the woman, said she sustained a severe head injury.

"She sustained a very serious head injury… she is in a stable condition in hospital."

A case of armed robbery was opened at Durban North police station and Marshall’s security company has some leads that they are working on with the SAPS but no arrests have been made at the time of publication.