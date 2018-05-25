Durban rock thrower gets 10 years after he admits that 'pain' in his body made him do it

A rock-thrower has gone to jail for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of attempted murder on Thursday.

In his guilty plea, which came before Durban Regional Court Magistrate Anand Maharaj, 27-year-old Nkosinathi Mthalane, whose address is unknown, claimed he had committed the crimes because of pain in his body.

"I had to chase the pain away," he said.

Mthalane was arrested in February 2018 after he was chased and apprehended by a group of men who were driving in a vehicle he targeted on the N3.

He admitted that he had thrown a rock at another vehicle earlier that day and that he was responsible for a similar incident when a rock was thrown from Tollgate Bridge in July last year.

READ: Hilton woman's lucky escape in rock-throwing incident

In all instances, the windscreens were smashed but the occupants were unharmed.

Mthalane said he knew at the time that he might injure motorists, "but I did not care about that".

"I have no defence in law. I apologise to everyone and I promise the court that I will not ever commit the same offence in future."

The horrific consequences of rock throwing were detailed by Metro Police Senior Superintendent Morgan Subramany, who submitted pictures to the court, which were taken from the scene of another unrelated incident at the Tongaat Toll on December 27 last year, in which two children, Abdur Raheem and his sister Amina Haffejee, aged seven and 16, were killed.

READ: KZN police clear and release suspected rock thrower

Subramany said there was another incident in the same place a few days later.

"The incidents generated much fear into the motoring public. Deputy Mayor Fawzia Meer held an urgent meeting with the Department of Transport, City disaster management, City engineers, the police and the roads agency.

"A tactical team of 30 members was formed to patrol hotspots and bridges and an active WhatsApp group was created."

Subramany said incidents were still being reported so "wardens", used for scholar patrols, became "the eyes and ears" during their quiet times.

Uniformed police officers also patrolled day and night, removing resources from high-priority areas.

He said it had cost the City more than R7 million a month in unbudgeted expenses.