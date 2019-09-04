 

Durban siblings who were hanged 'murdered by a person who is supposed to protect them' - MEC

2019-09-04 12:23

Kaveel Singh

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was outraged by the brutal murder of four siblings, allegedly by their father, in Wyebank, Durban, on Tuesday.

"This heartless man [allegedly] fetched the children from school during the day only to kill them like this. We have learnt with shock and outrage that four children were murdered by a person who is supposed to protect them," she said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the father dropped his three children and stepdaughter at their home after fetching them from school.

The bodies of the three children, aged four, six and 10, were later found hanging in their home while the body of the 16-year-old stepdaughter was discovered hanging from a tree.

Khoza has described the murders as "disgusting and beyond comprehension".

'There is no justification'

She said the man had to separate the 16-year-old from her siblings "to ensure that she did not rescue them" and added that "she was killed alone in the bush".

"We want to see this man behind bars to pay for his sin. Police must work day and night to track him down so he can face the full might of the law. It's clear that this murder of these innocent children was premeditated because he abducted them from school. There is no justification, whatsoever, for the murder of children in such a brutal manner regardless of whatever differences may have existed between their parents."

Khoza also said parents should ensure their relationship problems didn't filter through to their children.

"We need parents to accept if things are not working out in their relationship and move on with their lives without compromising the lives of innocent children."

"We have trust in our law enforcement agencies that they will track down this callous man so he can be put behind bars immediately and justice takes its course," she added.


2019-09-04 12:23

