 

Durban student arrested after burnt body of 'close friend' discovered

2019-10-12 14:34

Nicole McCain

A 25-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly murdering a fellow student.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student was arrested on Saturday morning after he was spotted near smoke in a bushy area, close to the UKZN’s Westville campus at 01:30. The victim's body was later found in the same area.

The 24-year-old victim was reported missing on Wednesday.

The arrest was made by campus security personnel, according to EWN. On further investigation, a body was found, burning in the bushes.

The two students were reportedly close friends. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says the motive for the killing is yet to be established.

ukzn  |  durban  |  crime
