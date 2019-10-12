Durban student arrested after burnt body of 'close friend' discovered

A 25-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly murdering a fellow student.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student was arrested on Saturday morning after he was spotted near smoke in a bushy area, close to the UKZN’s Westville campus at 01:30. The victim's body was later found in the same area.

The 24-year-old victim was reported missing on Wednesday.

The arrest was made by campus security personnel, according to EWN. On further investigation, a body was found, burning in the bushes.

The two students were reportedly close friends.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says the motive for the killing is yet to be established.