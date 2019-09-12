Durban student fighting for his life after being stabbed on DUT campus

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the head.



First-year industrial engineering student Sandile Ndlovu, 18, was attacked in a lecture room on the Steve Biko campus, family spokesperson Tshepo Mokoena said.

The teenager is currently in intensive care where he is on life support due to extensive brain damage.

"The incident happened on September 9 and the institution has no answers for his parents. All it can say is that there is no video footage, and the head of security was apparently suspended on September 10."

Mokoena claimed the university was not co-operating with the authorities.

"The institution is giving the investigation officer the run-around and as a result he cannot perform his duties in order to investigate the said incident. The institution isn't helpful with information about what happened or any answers to the questions the family has."

He added: "The family needs answers but nothing is forthcoming."

University 'angered' by attack

Responding to the allegations, university spokesperson Alan Khan said it had tried to answer all the family's queries.

"The family representatives met with the deputy vice-chancellor: people and operations, Dr Isaac Machi, and the dean of students, Dr Maditsane Nkonoane, who provided the family with the information that was available. Regarding the suspension of the head of security, that is an internal matter and we cannot comment at this stage."

He added the university was in constant contact with the authorities.

"We are working closely with the police as they investigate this crime and to my knowledge, the police have not sent us a complaint or raised an issue with the university."

Khan said the police would also provide answers to the family because the investigation was ongoing.

"Machi and Nkonoane met with the family on Tuesday and provided them with the information that was available. We accept that the family is upset and traumatised by this horrific incident. The reality is that the entire university community is angered by this violent attack on Mr Sandile Ndlovu. We are praying for Sandile and his family."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were investigating a case of attempted murder. No arrests have been made yet.