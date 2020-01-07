 

Durban suspects caught on video in alleged attempted hijacking arrested

2020-01-07 18:16

Kaveel Singh

In dashcam footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, traumatic screams can be heard while the car is being reversed. (Screengrab/Supplied video)

Two men who allegedly attempted to hijack a man and his family on the corner of South Coast Road and Himalaya Drive in Durban have been arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The men, aged 20 and 33, were nabbed by the eThekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team and Montclair police on Saturday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She added a 45-year-old man was with his family on December 15 when the men pointed firearms and "shouted at them to jump out of the vehicle".

"The complainant managed to reverse, drive off and the suspects fled. A case of attempted carjacking was opened at the Montclair police station for investigation."

Video of the incident went viral on social media at the time.

Gwala said both men were arrested in Lamontville. The 33-year-old was charged with attempted carjacking, while the 20-year-old was charged for the possession of an unlicenced firearm.

"The 33-year-old suspect was also linked to a Montclair carjacking case where a motorist was hijacked of his vehicle on November 22, 2019, in the Montclair policing area."

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers on the arrests and urged communities to report criminal activity.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
