Rescue officials abseil down a cliff near Winston Park in Durban where a teenager fell 70m. (Supplied)

A Durban teenager has succumbed to her injuries after falling down a 70m cliff in Winston Park on Sunday.



Witnesses had to direct rescue officials, led by Durban Search and Rescue, to 17-year-old Jennifer McMillan at the base of the cliff.

A rope rescue system was used to enable paramedics and rescue officials to abseil to her and a hauling system was used to hoist the rescuers and McMillan.

The operation lasted four hours.

McMillan had severe injuries and was in a critical condition when she was found.

The teen died just after 00:00 on Monday.

Family members reportedly received counselling.

