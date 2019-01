Asisipho Sosibo (front right) and her seven teammates from Ningizimu Special School in Montclair will play soccer for South Africa at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in March. (Barbara Maregele, GroundUp)

The new year has kicked off to an exciting start for Special Olympics participant Asisipho Sosibo from Durban.

In November, GroundUp reported that Asisipho, 15, was one of 50 athletes selected to represent South Africa at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March.

But her hopes of competing abroad were dampened after her family and school battled for months to get her a passport. It was determined that she needed a valid birth certificate.

This week, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that it was able to assist Asisipho just in time for the games.

"Before we got the news, [Asisipho's] status updates on social media were very sad. But when I called to give her the news, she immediately changed her status. She's very happy," team coach Nana Mazibuko says.

Mazibuko says once Asisipho gets her passport, the team will finalise plans for the trip.

Home affairs spokesperson David Hlabane urged parents and guardians to register children as soon as possible at local home affairs offices.

"We're delighted Asisipho received the help she required from home affairs ahead of the [games]."

The Special Olympics will be held from March 14 to 21 in Abu Dhabi, with 174 countries participating.

South Africa will send a delegation of 98 people, including coaches, media and team leaders.

Asisipho will be competing in the soccer category for teen girls with seven teammates from Ningizimu Special School in Montclair. The team is expected to depart to Johannesburg on March 8.

